ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library (ACDL) will host two Family Fun Nights in August.
The events will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 3, at the Ashtabula Public Library and 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Geneva Public Library.
Family Fun Nights will feature games on the lawn such as giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, corn hole, bocce, ultimate frisbee, volleyball, and badminton.
A family friendly movie will be shown at each building at dusk.
The Ashtabula Public Library will feature the 2006 live action film “Charlotte’s Web.”
The Geneva Public Library will feature the 1995 original film “Jumanji.”
Families are invited to bring a picnic along with chairs or blankets. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from local food trucks, Kona Ice and Pete’s BBQ in Ashtabula, and Kona Ice in Geneva.
For more information, visit ACDL’s calendar at events.acdl.info or call the Ashtabula Public Library at 440-997-9341 or the Geneva Public Library at 440-466-4521.
ACDL Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
