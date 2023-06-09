ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Libraries celebrates the beginning of summer reading with its Summer Reading Club.
The club is available for all ages, at all branches, now through Aug. 5.
Patrons may track their progress through the Beanstack App, available on the App Store and Google Play.
They may also track their reading process with a paper reading log that they can pick up from any ACDL service desk.
Children and families will be logging minutes read and will receive small prizes along the way toward their Ultimate Completion Goal, which will earn them entries into the grand prize drawing at the end of summer reading.
Prizes include gift cards to the YMCA and AMC theaters, STEM toys and craft kits.
Adult readers will log titles of books throughout the summer and the ACDL adult patron with the most titles read will win a gift basket and gift card.
Summer events are a huge part of the Summer Reading Club and ACDL has a busy summer planned to celebrate the theme of community and inclusion, including family movie and game nights on the lawn, kids book clubs, kite making, and more.
Stay tuned to social media for announcements on those events or visit the website for the full calendar.
Visit www.acdl.info/summer to register, discover what prizes are available, to see the summer schedule, and to learn more about Summer Reading.
ACDL Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside pickup and home delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
