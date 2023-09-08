The deadline to get help with summer heating bills expires at the end of the month, according to the Ohio Department of Development and Ashtabula County Community Action Agency.
The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans with assistance in paying electric bills or for paying for central air conditioner repairs.
To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 440-381-8230.
Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:
Copies of their most recent energy bills.
A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for eachmember.
Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.
Proof of disability (if applicable).
Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).
Last year, more than 556 families in Ashtabula County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis program.
The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older) who can
For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Ashtabula County Community Action Agency at 440-990-2211. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider visit ww.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call 800-282-0880.
