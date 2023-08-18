SAYBROOK — Ashtabula Area City School students stocked up on more than just school supplies Wednesday at the annual Back2School Bash at Lakeside High School.
“More than 1,300 eager students and families are now ready to start the school year, come Aug. 23,” said Carmen Kuula from Community Action, who coordinated the event.
District and local organizations come together each year for the Back2School Bash to help get students on the right track, said Superintendent Lisa Newsome.
More than 40 tables manned by vendors and community leaders set up inside the football stadium, allowing families and students to collect supplies and free giveaways.
Some vendors offered free haircuts, others free books and school supplies. A food truck served free snow cones.
The Ashtabula County District Library, Kent State University Ashtabula, Community Counseling, as well as PTO/Booster groups and Boy Scouts also set up tables with information about their specific organization.
Shuttle buses provided transportation to those who otherwise could not attend.
In addition to school supplies, the bash served to introduce and connect parents and families to teachers and administrators.
“It’s a great opportunity for students and families to get into the swing of getting back to school,” Kuula said. “Many, many thanks to the Ashtabula Area City School staff who supported this event and to all the vendors who came to help welcome students back to school.”
