ASHTABULA — Thanks to the kindness and generosity of Adam’s Angels, Ashtabula Area City schoolchildren will receive free school supplies courtesy of the organization’s 2023 program, “Operation Krayons for Kids.”
The nonprofit organization delivered the supplies Monday to the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus on Wade Avenue.
A very appreciative and excited staff were on hand to assist, Superintendent Lisa Newsome said.
“On behalf of all Dragons, thank you to this wonderful organization, Adam’s Angels,” she said. “They are an excellent example for our students, modeling how one act of kindness can grow into countless others. The organization’s generosity will most definitely impact the lives of our students.”
Heather Tulino, founder of Adam’s Angels, said the organization’s motto is “making a difference, one blessing at a time.”
“Our goal is to help ease the burden of the families of Ashtabula County and support our community in any way we can,” she said.
Anyone wishing to donate to “Operation Krayons for Kids” can do so through the organization’s link on Amazon.
Check out their other projects on their website www.adamsangels912.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.