SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula Area City School District received an $88,000 grant to support mental health and behavior, Superintendent Lisa Newsome said at a special school board meeting Friday at Lakeside High.
The board then unanimously approved a motion to create an account to manage the money.
The Stronger Connections Grant was authorized under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, according to the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) website.
Ohio received $35 million to award to school districts to provide students with safe and healthier learning environments that prepare them for success, according to ODE.
The grant was awarded competitively to school districts that met criteria indicating they are “High-Needs” for school health and safety.
In other business, Treasurer and Chief Financial Director, Mark Astorino, said the district has met the ODE requirement that “we don’t have a cash deficit three years out.”
Astorino also noted the district is close to balancing the budget.
The board also:
• Approved two contracts with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center — one for a developmental disabilities satellite agreement and one for autism service — for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approved a proposal with Security Technologies. The district will apply for a grant to cover this, Newsome said.
• Authorized the purchase of three school buses.
• Approved a service agreement with A-Tech through the Ashtabula County Aspire Program.
• Hired Julie Farina to serve as principal of Ontario Primary, effective Aug. 1, 2023 through July 31, 2026, at $89,269 a year salary.
• Hired Gabriel Beadle to serve as school psychologist at LHS, effective Aug. 21, at $58,000 a year.
• Hired three teachers: Carl Fonticella, LHS Spanish teacher, $44,018; Sheri Hassett, fourth grade at Superior Intermediate, $52,822, and Megan Jordan, third-grade teacher, Superior, $44,018.
• Hired Robert Frye to serve as 2023-24 assistant varsity football coach for $5,458.
• Accepted the resignation of Stanley Koterba, principal at Superior Intermediate, who’s been with the district one year.
• Accepted the resignation of Assistant Superintendent, Kelly Washington, who’s been with AACS since Aug. 1, 2019. Washington has accepted a position with Youngstown City Schools.
