students of the month.jpg

Ashtabula Area City Schools February Students of the Month were recognized Wednesday night at the Board of Education meeting. Left to right: Front row, Tessa Burlingame, Lakeside Junior High; Loralei Bartunek, Superior Intermediate; Aleena Brugh, Michigan Primary, and Lybertie Boysaw, Ontario Primary. Back row, AACS board members, Timothy Fleming, Donald Rapose, Dr. Debra Barrickman, Laura Jones, and William Niemi. Not pictured: Aleysha Rios Morales, Huron Primary; Aurora Brockway, Erie Intermediate and Janeimy Orjales Cardona, Lakeside High School.

 SHELLEY TERRY | STAR BEACON

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education honored the February Students of the Month at its March 15 meeting at Lakeside High School.

Students were recognized for displaying the qualities of the ROAR universal expectations: Respectful, Outstanding Academics, Always Safe and Responsible.

The winners were Tessa Burlingame, Lakeside Junior High; Loralei Bartunek, Superior Intermediate; Aleena Brugh, Michigan Primary; Lybertie Boysaw, Ontario Primary; Aleysha Rios Morales, Huron Primary; Aurora Brockway, Erie Intermediate and Janeimy Orjales Cardona, Lakeside High.

The Board of Education individually congratulated the students and parents were allowed to take photos during the presentation.

Each child also received a plaque and student incentives from Purola Brothers Pizza, Los Compadres, Perkins Family Restaurant, Main Street Pizza, McDonalds and Ziegler Heating. Ziegler Heating also is donating an iPad to be given away during a drawing in May.

The Ashtabula County YMCA sponsors the program.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you