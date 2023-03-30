JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident which allegedly occurred at last Friday’s special Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education meeting, said Sheriff William Niemi.
The incident involves alleged disruptive behavior of board member Timothy Fleming at the meeting, according to investigators.
The sheriff said the investigation should be finished by the end of the week.
When contacted by phone, Fleming said the Star Beacon’s call to him on Wednesday was the first he heard of any sheriff’s report.
While he denied threatening or treating his fellow board members poorly, he did say he has been treated poorly. He would not elaborate at this time.
The school district’s attorney, David Pontius, said, “It’s an on-going investigation and the district can not comment.”
This isn’t the first time a police report has been filed regarding Fleming’s behavior at meetings.
Ashtabula City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper confirmed Wednesday that a police report she recently received concerning a disturbance involving Fleming at another AACS board meeting is still under review.
No charges have been filed, according to Municipal Court records.
Fleming created a stir at the board’s March 15 meeting when he accused board member Laura Jones of crafting a questionnaire given to Lisa Newsome during the process of hiring a superintendent.
He also charged that Jones and Newsome’s husband are somehow related, possibly cousins, he said.
“I watched you champion your selection; you should have abstained from the beginning,” Fleming said.
Board President William Niemi — no relation to the sheriff — asked Fleming to stop talking out of order several times. People in the audience were talking, a few shouting for Fleming, others against. Obviously upset, Jones stood and asked Pontius if these issues can be discussed at a meeting.
Niemi banged his gavel and announced a five-minute recess, during which Pontius and Fleming spoke privately.
When the meeting reconvened, everyone settled down. Fleming said he was not allowed to talk about his concerns and the meeting moved forward.
Later, when the resolution to hire Newsome came up on the agenda, Fleming proposed tabling the resolution, but the motion to hire went forward and the majority ruled in a 4-1 vote to hire Newsome.
