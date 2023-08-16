SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools will host its annual Back2School Bash today at the Lakeside High School Stadium.
The bash will take place from 4-6 p.m., featuring resource tables, giveaways, games, screenings and immunizations, prizes and free food.
“Last year there was an amazing turnout,” said Carmen Kuula of the Dragon Empowerment Center. “We are excited to be able to assist the district again with this event.”
The Dragon Empowerment Center, a learning and resource center in Huron Primary School, serves Ashtabula Area City school children and is a partnership between Ashtabula Area City Schools, Community Action and host of other community organizations.
Kuula invites students and families to come out, have fun and get valuable resources and information.
The first day of school for AACS students is Aug. 23.
The Back2School Bash is made possible by the support of community organizations, businesses and vendors.
For more information, go to www.aacs.net.
