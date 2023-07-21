SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The start of a new school year is always an exciting time.
To celebrate, the Ashtabula Area City Schools’ Dragon Empowerment Center (DEC) will host the annual Dragon Back to School Bash from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Lakeside High School football stadium.
“Last year there was an amazing turnout; we are excited to be able to assist the district again with this event,” said Carmen Kuula, project administrator at the DEC. “We invite the students and families to come out and have a little fun and get valuable resources and information.”
Families will be able to catch a school bus to the event from one of the pick-up and drop-off points around the community.
The DEC is seeking donations in order to provide the event free of charge to the children and families of the AACS district.
The DEC, a learning and resource center in Huron Primary School, serves Ashtabula Area City school children and is a partnership between Ashtabula Area City Schools, Community Action and host of other community organizations.
Hundreds of students have been served by the DEC since opening in 2019. Many of the students increased their attendance, increased their reading scores and increased their scores in math. In addition, students received vision services, dental exams and fillings and clothing from donations.
If an agency or business would like to contribute to the Back to School Bash or reserve a table, email ckuula@accaa.org to receive the registration form.
