Area holiday events are scheduled throughout the county in the coming weeks including events in the southern portion of Ashtabula County and at the Lodge At Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Andover area residents are scheduled to celebrate "Simply Christmas" on Saturday Nov. 26 with a craft fair at Andover United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Santa's Shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Andover Senior Center, said Lara Reibold, the executive director of the Andover Area Chamber of Commerce.
She said kids arts and crafts will be held at the library and parade will culminate the days events at 6 p.m. concluding in village square with Santa posing for pictures at Showplace Event Center.
Events in the park will include wagon rides (weather permitting), ice carving demonstrations, and snacks, she said.
On Dec. 10th the Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the 30th annual Christmas event with a variety of activities throughout the day.
The activities will be held throughout the village and include a snowman contest, weather permitting, a Nora the reindeer experience from 1 to 3 p.m in the center of the village and Santa's Workshop at Hope Community Church to name a few.
A craft show is also scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the community center.
The day's events are scheduled to end with a 6 p.m. Christmas parade through the village from the high school to the fairgrounds through downtown Jefferson.
The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake has scheduled the Fourth Annual Light Up the Lodge event for Dec. 2 to 4 with an ale tasting dinner on Friday.
On Saturday Dec. 3 a gingerbread house decorating contest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., an Elves Workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a Christmas Caroling event at 6:30 p.m. followed by a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.
The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake has also scheduled Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m.
