KIRTLAND — Payback often comes on the high school athletic field, but the Ashtabula Technical and Career Campus War Machine was able to best the Mentor High School team that beat them last year at the Alliance for Working Together Robobot Competition on Saturday at Lakeland Community College.
War Machine coach Ron Maurer has been taking teams to the competition for nine years, and they have been very successful. “We’ve won five times and placed third twice in the nine years,” he said.
The Saturday return to the top spot was sweet, but Maurer said he has a lot of respect for the Mentor High School program. “It was bittersweet,” he said.
The AWT Robobot Competition has been operating for 13 years in an attempt to draw high school students into the manufacturing industry, said AWT Foundation Executive Director Teresa Simons.
The Lakeland Community College gymnasium was packed with fans, competitors and equipment on Saturday morning as 17 different teams vied for the top spot.
“This is one of the best robotic competitions in the country,” said announcer Andrew Grover.
The early morning match between Mentor and the War Machine set the tone for the day as the A-Tech team finished the day with a 5-1 record and a trip to a national competition in Pittsburgh in May.
Maurer said the goal of placing interested students in the manufacturing industry has been very successful. He said there are many former team members working in area machining companies and three of them came back to cheer on the War Machine on Saturday.
The Lakeside and Madison high school teams also had a good day at the competition with the Madison Athena team finishing third and the Madison Cataclysm finishing fifth and the Lakeside Point Break team seventh.
The Lakeside Dog Bone Slider team and the Madison Punisher team finished tied for 13th as well.
“This is our first year. I teach math and we needed to get kids interested,” said Jostalya Krider who coaches the teams. She said some technical assistance has been helpful in starting the program.
“We have a lot of engineers for local companies that have been a big help,” she said.
The Madison team has been competing for a number of years and Mark Winner has been coaching for five years. He said teams usually take the former year’s robot design and refine it, but not this year.
“We started with a new design this year. We accomplished some of our goals,” he said.
Winner coaches with fellow coach Phil Brotz, and the kids have to do all the work once the competition starts.
Winner said they had the team take the car apart and rebuild it last week so they would be ready for any necessary repairs.
The AWT Juniorbot Competition included Lakeside Junior High School and Madison Junior High School.
The Lakeside Beetle team finished second out of 19 teams and the Lakeside Flame team finished ninth, while Madison had a team tie for 13th and two that tied for 17th.
The Lakeside Junior High team has been competing for several years, and Aaron Chamberlain has been a coach. He said there are 13 kids involved.
Chamberlain said the participants learn a variety of skills, including how to use tools
Zoe Gibson, a seventh grader at Lakeside Junior High School, said the teams learned how to work together and compromise with ideas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.