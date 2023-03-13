JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Students from the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus (A-Tech) are headed to the SkillsUSA State Conference after earning 20 medals on Feb. 25 at the SkillsUSA Northeast Regional at Maplewood Career Center.
A-Tech students brought home 4 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 8 bronze medals.
More than 400 contestants from career centers and high schools across northeast Ohio competed in dozens of contests.
The competitions range from demonstrating a career technical skill to leadership contests. The top three in each contest advance to the SkillsUSA State Conference.
A-Tech Gold Medal Winners include:
Job Skill Demo A, Timothy McCoy; photography, Alexia McCann; related technical math, Kaycee Spears and technical drafting, Gavin Cecil.
A-Tech Silver Medal Winners include: Automotive refinishing, Carlotta Sweeney; crime scene investigation, Leah DeMoss, McKalee Arcaro and Hannah McSkimming; esthetics, Alexandrea Dibble; medical math, Kally Story; photography Jefferson, Annalise Glink and welding, Ethan Rader.
Bronze winners: Advertising design, Beau Sweitzer; collision repair, Robert Caplinger; extemporaneous speaking, Zachary Lenart; photography Edgewood, Avary Toth, and team works Harrison Woodworth, Noah Lasher, Jack Madden and Elaina Dailey.
A-Tech Principal Paul Brockett said the competition is a chance for students to showcase what they’ve learned and apply it to a competitive event.
“They are competing against the best students from other career centers in northeast Ohio,” he said. “That adds stress, so it shows they have really learned that skill. You see the students going up to get their medals and they’re running up there. It’s great to see the excitement of the students and how well they did.”
In addition to the winners, there are a number of A-Tech students who will attend the State Conference as ambassadors. The SkillsUSA State Conference is April 25- 26 in Columbus.
