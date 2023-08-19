JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County boasts 17 new nurses after the graduation ceremony for the Knoedler School of Practical Nurse Education on Aug. 8 at the Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus (A-Tech).
Graduates received their diploma from A-Tech Board of Education members and the nursing class pin from their friends or family.
Speaking on behalf of the class was the honor graduate, Angelena Graceffo, who maintained the highest grades overall based on percentile.
The Class of 2023 includes: Bradley Allen, Candice Carr, Megan Dickey, Angelena Graceffo, Shannon Gurto, Tyler Karsikas, Ashton Kirby, Alyssa Loomis, Stephanie Morales, Olivia Platt, Selita Reynoso, Stacie Rivera, Markita Rodgers, Pearl Sharp, Tracey Smith, Sarah Walker and Taylor Wells.
Stephanie Miller, Knoedler School of Practical Nurse Education Director, congratulated the class.
“It is with great pride that we celebrate the graduation of our newest class of nurses,” she said. “These students have worked incredibly hard over the past year, dedicating themselves to their education and training. Now, as they enter their nursing careers, I am confident they have the skills, knowledge and compassion to make a real difference in the lives of their patients.”
Knoedler School of Practical Nurse Education is an 11-month program which prepares graduates for work in a variety of health care settings.
The program is ranked No. 10 in Ohio by practicalnursing.org.
Following successful completion of the state board examination, the newly licensed practice nurse can seek employment in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, home health or private duty settings.
Learn more at www.atech.edu.
