Students at Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus are preparing to fill much-needed positions in the health care field.
The program educates juniors and seniors to become pharmacy, nursing and dental assistants at a time when there is a great demand for all three.
Some of the students also can get a paycheck while still in school as they develop their skills while assisting area health care professionals in need of workers.
Marybeth Betteys, pharmacy technician, Ashley Gillette, nursing assistant, and Shannon Piper, dental assistants, all have spent many years in their professions and continue to stay active to provide students with the latest expertise.
During the students’ junior years they learn from all three teachers and then specialize as seniors, according to the instructors.
