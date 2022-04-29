A-Tech plant sale starting next week

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus annual plant sale is scheduled to start next Friday.
Online orders will begin on Monday, May 2, and in-person sales will start on Friday, May 6, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a flier for the event. The sale will continue on Monday, May 9, and run Monday through Friday, through May 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m..
A-Tech Principal Paul Brockett said the plants were planted by students in the school’s horticulture program in February or March, and the students have continued to care for them in the school’s greenhouses.
Part of the proceeds from the sale will go into a fund that will be used to pay off the cost of the seeds, potting soil, trays and supplies for the sale.
“That is an account the students have access to as a class to spend on class activites or go on different field trips or things like that,” Brockett said.
Prices vary from year to year, Brockett said.
The sale gives students a chance to gain experience in customer service, he said.
“They have the experience in the class already with growing plants and caring for plants, and how to do that,” Brockett said. “But to have that customer interaction, and answering customer questions, is what this plant sale really gives them a different experience in.”
The sale will include a wide variety of plants, including annual flowers, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets and flower planters.
Online orders will be accessible via A-Tech’s website, www.atech.edu.
The sale will take place at the A-Tech greenhouse.
