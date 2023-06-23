JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Aspire Program hosted its 47th Annual Recognition Program and GED Graduation Ceremony Wednesday evening at the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center (A-Tech).
The 2023 graduation ceremony recognized 22 students who graduated during the 2022-23 school year.
More than 120 students were recognized for participating in Aspire Programs this past school year, including 20 high school equivelance graduates. Fifteen graduates attended the ceremony to walk the stage with friends and family in attendance.
Aspire Supervisor, Shaelynn Ballard, welcomed guests to recognize the graduates who earned their Ohio High School Equivalence (HSE) diploma.
A-Tech board member, Gus Saikaly, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to be lifelong learners. Fellow A-Tech board members Debra Barrickman and A-Tech Treasurer, Lindsey Elly, also attended the program.
Marsha Lamb, an English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) instructor with the Ashtabula Aspire program, was the keynote speaker. She encouraged the graduates to continue their goals of post-secondary education or increase employment opportunities.
Student speaker Edward Colon explained the importance of the Ashtabula Aspire program and the hard work that it takes for students to reach their educational goals. He also recognized the dedication of the instructors and their leadership.
The following awards were given:
• 2023 Outstanding GED Graduate: Jessup Moore
• 2023 Outstanding Student: Edward Colon
• 2023 Outstanding ESOL Student: Lisa Shi
Nancy Moseley, Aspire Career Navigator, closed the program by congratulating all graduates and their families.
Ashtabula Aspire, a program operated through A-Tech, provides free High School Equivalency Exam (HSE) preparation, ESOL, and basic skills to be successful in post-secondary education, training, and employment classes throughout Ashtabula County.
Ashtabula Aspire also provides online learning and hybrid options that can be accessed 24 hours a day. If interested in attending any of the free classes offered by Aspire please contact Jenna Call at 440-576-5599.
Class of 2023
GED Graduates
Cloey Bailey, Verlin Karsikas, Amanda Charlton, Brooklyn Kicklighter, Kacy Conaway, Julia Maunus, Michelle Crisan, Jessamine Moore, Dillon Cunningham, Jessup Moore, Andrew Davis, Zechariah Nugent, Deanna Day Michael Piper, Heather Diaz, Joelise Ramos Martinez, Amanda Dilley, Tiffany Shaffer, Sophia Greene, Joseph Yoder, Lucinda Hovanick and Special Graduation Recognition: Marsha Lamb.
