SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — All 270 seniors who entered Lakeside High School on Friday night will have the opportunity to attend graduation at their home high schools, but the students and families were equally excited to attend the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus Senior Awards Ceremony.
A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga said the event is a special time for the students to receive all of their certifications and awards in the form of a “career passport.”
“It’s so exciting to see the smiles on the students’ faces after all their hard work,” Wludyga said.
More than 20 different career paths were recognized with the awards. The gymnasium was packed with students, administrators, teacher and family, with parents proudly waving to their students from the seats.
Wludyga said enrollment at the school has been up the last four years. He said students are realizing they can get a good head start on a career and often be ready to work upon graduation, or in some cases before graduation.
Kimora Calloway gave one of three student addresses and urged her fellow students, and their families, to realize life is precious. She said her mother — Rihana Gilbert — was murdered three weeks ago and was not able to see their dream come true.
Calloway thanked her mother for living through all the challenges in her life and being a mother, a fiancee, a business owner and a person who guided her to this day as she received honors for her work in the health care field.
Sydney Manis also spoke on behalf of her classmates. She said when she walked through the doors of the school she was excited and apprehensive at the same time.
“Little did i know then how far I [would] have come in my career,” she said of her education in cosmetology.
“Now I am a business owner and cosmetology [graduate] at just 17 years old. ... A-Tech has given me a life changing opportunity,” she said.
Allison Reiter, the third student speaker, said she came to the school thinking she would be a hair dresser but that soon changed.
“Once I stepped across that yellow caution line I knew I was to become a welder,” she said.
She thanked the faculty that helped guide her to success. Reiter said she was also able to help the community via 80 hours of service through the school.
“This era is over, but a new one begins,” Reiter said.
In addition to getting employment certifications, many of the students also received awards for their work in multi-media, forestry and nature interpretation and robotics.
