The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus (A-Tech) earned 4.5 stars on the state school report cards, which evaluate slightly different criteria than regular public schools.
A-Tech has only students in grades 10-12, so evaluations for younger students is not applicable.
The career school criteria place large emphasis on post-program outcomes, said A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga. The school earned a five-star rating for post-program outcomes and graduation.
“We were really pleased to see how we scored,” Wludyga said.
He said A-Tech collects a lot of post-program information so the results weren’t a big surprise.
The post-program information is gathered from students after they have left the school, Wludyga said. He said the state also grades the students on their skill level in their particular chosen course of study.
The grades come from exams completed at the end of each semester for each student.
“We are up a percent point from a year ago,” he said.
Wludyga said the school also saw an increase in industry-related credentialing. He said the students can learn credit toward credentials that can help them get jobs.
A-Tech has 640 students which is up a bit from last year, Wludyga said. He said the sophomore program, in which students get to experience multiple potential vocations is extremely popular with 70 students attending and another 70 who applied. There is a 70-student maximum in the program.
Wludyga said state information and interaction with the business community are helpful to A-Tech staff.
“Just as important as the information ... is the feedback we get from our business partners,” he said.
The businesses evaluate the students during work study, internship or actual job experience, Wludyga said.
He said the partnerships are essential because the school must provide the instruction the businesses need so the students will be hired.
