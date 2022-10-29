Fall sports fans braved warm weather early in the season and cold temperatures as the leaves started changing color to cheer high school teams from all over Ashtabula County.
Schools sponsored events to increase spirit all over the area, including Dragon Night at Lakeside, White Out Night in Conneaut and homecoming celebrations.
They all fueled opportunities to back football teams. Other events celebrated included soccer, cross country and volleyball.
Edgewood football fans took time to create signs to wave at the players as they drove across the Sam Wells Jr. viaduct on their way to Lakeside last week.
Bonfires and coordinated fan trips to playoff action all over northeast Ohio ae under way as the seasons wind down and champions are crowned in a variety of sports.
