ASHTABULA — With wide smiles and sparkling eyes, eager kindergarteners wearing colorful backpacks stepped into Michigan Primary School on Friday — their first day of a new chapter at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary campus.
The air buzzed with a mixture of nervous excitement and youthful curiosity, as parents bid farewell with pride and a bit of melancholy.
Some children clung to the parents, not quite ready to release the safety of their embrace, while others showcased newfound independence.
Principal Lauren Novak and her staff lined the hallways and welcomed all the students to soothe any nerves and make the transition as easy as possible, she said.
“The Kindergarten class of 2023-24 looks amazing,” Novak said. “Our teachers are ready for a fun year filled with learning and adventure.”
Parent Ciara Henry’s only child, Kehlani, clutched her mother’s hand as the moment of separation arrived.
“She’s my one and only and it’s emotional but she’s ready,” Henry said. “She met her teacher and loves her already. She’s in Miss Hodgkinson’s class and is so excited!”
Inside the brightly decorated classrooms, kindergarteners explored a magical world where colors danced on the walls and shelves overflowed with learning materials. From building blocks to picture books and finger paints, the young learners reveled in the discovery of new toys and tools.
Kindergartener Ariana Jenkins seemed anxious to get to work. Her eyes lit up when she walked into her classroom and saw Play-Doh, crayons and a coloring sheet waiting for her,
“I’m so excited,” she said.
As the day drew to a close, the kindergarteners bid farewell to their first day, many beaming with pride of their accomplishment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.