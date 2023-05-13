ASHTABULA — A woman who lived her life in service of others was remembered on Friday night during a candle-light vigil one week after she was shot and killed.
Rihana Gilbert, 46, was a friend to many and more than 150 people gathered near where she was killed in the parking lot of an auto parts store to remember her legacy.
“We wanted to show tribute to her and this has been a community tragedy,” said Jaime Cooper, who helped organize the event for her long-time friend and those who loved her.
“She was one of my best friends. She was at my house the day before [she was killed],” Cooper said.
Cooper had plenty of help in organizing the vigil. She said “Ree’s Squad” included about 25 friends who have been close for decades.
“She was one of the most selfless people I’ve ever met,” Cooper said.
A benefit has been organized for Wednesday at Halcyon in Ashtabula Harbor to help Gilbert’s daughters, Cooper said.
Dozens of green shirts with Gilbert’s picture on the front brightened the gray Friday night as people struggled to figure out why something like this could happen.
Cooper thanked everyone for showing solidarity by coming to the event.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Jane Haines DiGiacomo spoke at the event.
DiGiacomo said she was angered by the random shooting and urged those in attendance to find a way to make the community safer.
“Let’s find a way to work together and find a way to come together to make this a safer community,” she said.
Olajuwon Cooper, a long-time family friend, shared the many ways he came to know Gilbert better as friend of those close to him and as a coach of his daughter.
“Rihana could be at our house [even]when we weren’t at our house,” he said with a laugh.
Olajuwon Cooper said Gilbert had a genuine passion for others. “She was more excited by my success than I was,” she said.
“We light the candle to give thanks for love that carries in this time,” he said.
City Church pastor Tony Boyd urged those in attendance to help fill the void that Gilbert’s death has left in the community. He took a bottle of water and drilled a hole in it and asked a participant to plug the whole with his finger.
After drilling several more holes he had four people plugging the holes to show how a community must fill in for those no longer with us.
“Rihana stayed [in Ashtabula] and tried to build a wall,” he said.
Boyd urged people to “build a wall” to make the community a better place after sharing scripture from the book of Nehemiah.
