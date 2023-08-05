WILLIAMSFIELD — The Ashtabula County Fair is welcoming back an old favorite — Cunningham’s original sausage sandwiches, a bite of hog heaven.
After an eight year hiatus, Amanda Cunningham, daughter-in-law of the sausage stand founder, Burke Cunningham Jr., has refurbished one of the concession trailers and will be selling the famous sandwiches at the fair.
Local fair-goers always have had a huge appetite for Cunningham sausage sandwiches, she said.
“I take 500 pounds of sausage to sell,” she said. “I make four sandwiches to a pound; that’s 2,000 sandwiches to sell in six days.”
Cunningham’s sausage first became a fair staple in 1969 after Burke Cunningham replaced his camper with a new concession trailer.
It was his daughter’s idea to take his popular sausage to local fairs and festivals, Amanda Cunningham said.
At the time, Burke Cunningham was selling to United Airlines and A&P stores. It wasn’t long before he had five trailers, several delivery trucks, a catering service and 30 employees.
In 1975, he opened three restaurants in Geneva-on-the-Lake. By 1978, he was toting his famous sandwiches to the Ohio State Fair.
Many local folks who raised hogs for 4-H in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s not only knew Cunningham for his sausage stand, but as a frequent buyer at the fair’s Market Livestock Sale.
“He always supported the local fairs,” Amanda Cunningham said. “He bought several grand champion pigs.”
One of Cunningham’s grand purchases was a Hampshire-Duroc-cross sow, shown by Loretta Tobie Pinelli of Ashtabula, in 1971 at the fair.
Pinelli still recalls how she asked him not to butcher the pig, which she had raised as a pet of sorts.
“He was a very nice man,” she said. “He said he wouldn’t butcher her but I don’t know if he did or not.”
In 2002, Burke Cunningham died at age 74, but his secret recipe and famous name did not. His wife, Carol, kept the business going until 2015. She died two years later.
“The sausage recipe is a family secret, but I will say we start with whole hog sausage,” she said.
“The recipe comes from Tifton, Georgia, where Burke grew up. It’s a southern-style recipe.”
Burke Cunningham served in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as a cook.
“He said he enjoyed it,” Amanda Cunningham said. “He had a dream of opening his own restaurant. He made that dream come true.”
