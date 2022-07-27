SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut man died on Monday after sustaining serious injuries in a crash last week, according to information released by the Saybrook Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning.
According to an OHP press release, Kevin Elliott, 56, was riding a motorcycle while traveling northeast on Route 531 and failed to yield while attempting a left turn onto Route 45. Elliott was struck by a car driven by Logan Snyder, 19, of Ashtabula, who was traveling southwest on Route 531 on Tuesday July 19.
Elliott was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center and then taken to UH Cleveland Medical Center. He died at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Saybrook Fire Department and medical services assisted at the scene.
The press release indicates alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.