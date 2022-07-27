EDITOR’S NOTE: A story in the July 27 editon contained incorrect details about the crash. Those details have been corrected.
SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut man died on Monday after sustaining serious injuries in a crash last week, according to information released by the Saybrook Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning.
According to an OHP press release, Kevin Elliott, 56, was riding a motorcycle while traveling northeast on Route 531 on Tuesday, July 19, when a car driven by Logan Snyder, 19, of Ashtabula — traveling southwest on Route 531 — failed to yield while making a left turn onto Route 45. Elliott’s motorcycle struck Snyder’s vehicle.
Elliott was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center and then taken to UH Cleveland Medical Center. He died at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Saybrook Fire Department and medical services assisted at the scene.
The press release indicates alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
