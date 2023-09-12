ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Red, white and blue were quite visible on Monday evening as people packed the grassy area by the lakefront pavilion at Lake Shore Park during the annual Patriot Day Tribute Concert.
The event has drawn hundreds of people during the last decade since it was initiated to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2002, terrorist attack in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pa.
Ashtabula Township Park Commissioner Brian Hubbard said the purpose of the event is to get the community out and pay tribute so people don’t forget what happened 22 years ago.
He said it is a great way to honor the military, safety forces, veterans and prisoners of war.
Hubbard said Monday evening was a day to leave politics at the door. “There are no Republicans, no Democrats, no Independents; just Americans. Keep the politics somewhere else,” Hubbards said in his opening remarks.
“We think it is important to share what happened to our children and grandchildren so hopefully it will never happen again,” he said.
The Ashtabula County Young Marines and American Legion Post 743 handled the posting of the colors for the event as people stood to honor those lost in the attacks. Leanne Bancroft then sang the National Anthem and the band Good Question broke into a few patriotic tunes to get the evening rolling.
Hubbard also reminded those in attendance to take a moment of silence on Friday to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action from wars throughout our country’s history. National POW/MIA day was initiated on the third Friday of September in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter.
