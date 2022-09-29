CONNEAUT — Interstate 90 eastbound was closed on Thursday night after a fatal crash about a half-mile east of the Route 7 interchange, said Conneaut Fire Chief Steven Lee.
Lee said the call came in at 7:45 p.m. and the crash occurred at the 242-mile mark on Interstate 90.
“We believe he hit the back of a semi,” Lee said.
The Conneaut Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Conneaut Fire Department and Springfield Fire Department responded to the crash scene, according to Lee.
He said the Ashtabula County Coroner was heading to the crash scene at approximately 8:30 p.m.
