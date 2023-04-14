Staff report
GENEVA — The Friends of Geneva Library will host the 8th annual Author Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. today (Saturday, April 15) at the Geneva Public Library.
Friends will welcome local and true crimes author Jane Turzillo.
Turzillo is a double Agatha Award nominee and several time National Federation of Press Women award winner.
Visit her website at www.janeannturzillo.com.
Price for the luncheon will be $7 per patron, payable at the door.
Those interested in attending can call Sandy Kleps at 440-466-8284 to inquire if space is available.
