Staff report

GENEVA — The Friends of Geneva Library will host the 8th annual Author Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. today (Saturday, April 15) at the Geneva Public Library.

Friends will welcome local and true crimes author Jane Turzillo.

Turzillo is a double Agatha Award nominee and several time National Federation of Press Women award winner.

Visit her website at www.janeannturzillo.com.

Price for the luncheon will be $7 per patron, payable at the door.

Those interested in attending can call Sandy Kleps at 440-466-8284 to inquire if space is available.

