JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County property owners have paid $69.3 million in property taxes this year, which is a $3 million increase from the previous year at this time, County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff said.
On Monday, she turned the 2022 tax collections over to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office for disbursement.
This increase in property tax collections is a direct result of the increase in delinquent tax collections, she said.
During first-half property tax collection for tax year 2021, 63.1 million in current taxes and 3.2 million in delinquent taxes were collected.
This year, during the 2022 first-half tax collection, 63.7 million in current taxes were collected along with over 5.5 million in delinquent tax collection.
“We are thrilled to announce this record-setting collection of delinquent property taxes,” Maki-Cliff said. “This is a testament to the hard work of our office and the trust that the community has placed in us to manage their tax dollars effectively.”
The Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office has been working to streamline the tax collection process and make it as easy and convenient as possible for property owners.
The office offers several payment options, including online payments, to make it more accessible for property owners to meet their tax obligations.
“We want to thank the property owners of Ashtabula County for their continued support and timely payment of their taxes,” she said. “We are committed to handling these funds responsibly and will continue to provide the services and support that our community and tax payers needs to succeed.”
The Ashtabula County Treasurer’s office offers a number of payment plans including escrow pre-payment plans that allow for convenient more easily digestible monthly payments and delinquent payment plans for those that have fallen behind. Anyone interested in a payment plan is encourage to call 440-576-3631 or visit www.ashtabulacountytreasurer.org.
