JEFFERSON — With only 51 days until the Ashtabula County Fair, the Fair Board is getting ready for six days of animal shows, carnival rides, side shows, food vendors, demolition derbies and more.
Speed Superintendent, Sue Stockwell, said the race track needs a lot of work before harness racing can happen. Between the dust from the drought and the recent heavy rains, the track is unsuitable for much of anything, she said.
“We need a water truck,” she said.
Harness racing has been a fair tradition for more than 60 years. Two days of racing excitement are planned for this year’s fair.
The board received a $10,000 matching grant to buy a water truck, but “we couldn’t find a truck worth buying,” said Jason Brinker, board member in charge of concessions.
Brinker said the 18-member board could not agree on the type of truck to buy — a water truck or a water truck that could serve another purpose.
Stockwell reiterated that they must find a water truck or the track will be unusable.
Harness racing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 9) with an 11:30 a.m. post time and Thursday evening (Aug. 10), starting at 5 p.m., she said.
Stockwell also reported that all of the horse stalls will be cleaned before the fair.
Board member Tom Mazzaro reported the Market Animal Committee is mailing letters to previous livestock sale buyers. The letters will provide sale information.
The fair’s food and drink vendors use a lot of ice during the six-day fair. Last year, they used 550 large bags of ice. The board voted to rent a trailer for $320 to store the ice and charge vendors $7 a bag.
They also voted to rent tents, the same as last year, for the Republican headquarters, Democratic headquarters, Sponsor of the Day, Kids Day bicycle giveaway, and more for a total of $2,000.
The board approved the purchase of two loads of stone for $1,750 to keep a dry area in the front of concession stands, as well as driveways.
As for entertainment, visitors to the fair can expect plenty of old favorites, as well as new attractions.
The parade and crowning of the Royal Court is set for Tuesday night (Aug. 8), followed by the first of two demolition derbies.
Wednesday night (Aug. 9) fair-goers will be treated to something brand new this year — half-car racing, where participants cut the cars in half and race them.
A rodeo featuring steer roping, bull riding, barrel racing and more is scheduled for the Friday night (Aug. 11) grandstand show. The cost to get into the grandstand for the show will be $10.
Saturday (Aug. 12) will mark the second demolition derby, and on Sunday (Aug. 13), the truck and tractor pulls will delight fairgoers.
The fair secretary’s office under the grandstand is slated to open in mid-July. The fair booklets should be in the mail to previous fair participants by the end of June.
The board’s next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. July 12 at the fairgrounds. The Junior Fair Board will host an ice-cream and dessert reception at 6:30 p.m. at the concession office.
