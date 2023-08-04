With the Ashtabula County Fair starting Tuesday, 4-H’ers and their projects are going to be in the news a lot.
But one 4-H’er’s project is different from all the rest — she marked the Fourth of July holiday by giving a special gift to a baby born at UH Geauga Medical Center.
4-H member, Lena Hanusosky, 11, of Leroy Township, created a patriotic quilt for her project, and gifted it to newborn Kaiden Mardis.
Kaiden’s mother, Alexis Mardis, served in the Air Force and his father, John Mardis, is a Marine.
Lena said she was born at UH Geauga so she wanted to gift the quilt to a baby who also was born there.
UH officials sent congratulations to the Mardis Family, and a big thank you to Lena for giving baby Kaiden such a warm welcome, hospital officials said.
Lena Hanusosky has been involved in 4-H for several years and often wins blue ribbons.
In 2021, her turkey took first prize for their Pilgrim costumes in the small animal costume competition at the Ashtabula County Fair.
She also garnered the top prize at the Ohio State Fair for her 4-H Commercial: “A Recipe for a Good 4-Her,” and won several ribbons for her art at the Ashtabula County Fair.
