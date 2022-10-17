JEFFERSON — The warm temperatures experienced during the Ashtabula County Fair are no longer around, as leaves change color and people spend more time inside during the winter.
The students who showed their projects at the fair are now hanging out with fellow club members at special events organized by the 4-H clubs, said Ashtabula County Extension Educator Jenna Hoyt.
She said a celebration for all 4-H families is scheduled October 26 at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Hoyt said many clubs hold parties, or other get-togethers, during the next several months, to close out the season and prepare for the new year in January.
Hoyt said the 4-H program continues to recover from the challenges groups faced during and following the coronavirus pandemic. She said the Clover Buds, children from 5-8 years of age, grew this year to 115 participants.
The Clover Buds are able to get a taste of the 4-H experience and then are able to join when they turn nine years of age, she said.
Hoyt said there are 42 graduates of the program who will be eligible to participate fully in 4-H programs this year and be able to show projects.
Hoyt said a new program focusing on new opportunities was a big success. She said a table robotics program was popular with students, and a photography program went well in an attempt to gather a wider group of children interested in the 4-H experience.
Hoyt said families of participating children have been asked to fill out a survey, so programs can be improved for the 2023 year. “We will take that information into account,” she said.
Hoyt said the committees that organize the fair will be meeting soon to plan the 2023 event.
