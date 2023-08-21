JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation is busy planning fundraisers for 2023.
The announcement comes not long after the foundation provided nearly 20 local youth with scholarships for this fall.
The first fundraising event will take place Wednesday at Applebees, called “Dine to Donate.”
Applebees will donate back 15 percent of the total bill of any customer that presents a coupon recognizing this event.
Hours are 11 a.m. to closing and the 15 percent donation is for one day only.
“Everyone who participates helps to make this a success regardless of the party size,” said Jim Butler, foundation member. “This event is good only at the Ashtabula Township location.”
Coupons can be printed from the AC4-HF website.
On Saturday, September 16, the 26th annual “Pig Roast and Auction” is scheduled at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo Center.
This popular event has been running yearly since the founding of the Foundation in 1997. Attendees are offered hundreds of items through live bidding, Chinese auction, silent auction, and raffles.
One of the highlights of the evening is the meal, consisting of pulled pork and chicken from Cherry Valley Processing offered with all the fixings of a great home cooked meal.
Items are various in nature, from basket arrangements, to electronics, lawn and garden, tools, and general merchandise.
All items are donated by supporters of the AC4-HF and the live auction is headed by the auctioneer team Gary and Tammy Heavens of Geneva, who have donated their time to most of the past 25 years.
“This is truly a family affair,” Butler said.
Tickets are available for only $20 for ages 14 and older, and $10 for ages 8 to 13. Children 7 and under are free.
For information on these fundraisers, or any other info on the Foundation, go the the website @ WWW.AC4HF.COM.
For tickets or coupons, or to donate to the Pig Roast, contact Foundation members Pat Stitt at 440-344-0332 or Dawn Tarone at 330-760-2532.
