WINDSOR — Swimming, movies, singing and competitive sports are all important aspects of 4-H camping experienced by dozens of Ashtabula County residents this week at Camp Whitewood.
“We have 168 people,” said Jenna Hoyt, an Ashtabula County 4-H educator.
She said 135 students and 33 staff are spending the week at the rural camp and 80 to 90 percent of the campers reside in Ashtabula County.
The camp’s theme is “Beyond Time” including the concept of imaginary time travel.
The camp doesn’t come together overnight as preparation for counselors and administrators begins long before June.
“The counselors have been training since the winter,” Hoyt said.
“I love the camp, seeing the light in their eyes. ... I want to be that counselor I had when I was young,” said counselor Bella Brecker of Roaming Shores.
Brecker recently graduated from Jefferson Area High School and has been attending the camp for eight years.
Sophie Lowe, an upcoming senior at Grand Valley High School, said she loves the camp.
“There could be 10 kids here and I would still come,” Lowe said.
Andy Hudak, executive director of the camp, said it has been a fantastic week. He said the Ashtabula County week is often a deepening of family tradition.
“Their parents came here and their kids will come here,” he said of area children’s connection to a camp in their own “neighborhood.”
Students from at least seven different counties attend eight to 10 weeks of camps at the facility. Hudak said some of those camps, later in the summer, are specific to high school groups for usage as a host for band camp or similar activities.
Hoyt said one positive development for the camp has been outdoor picnic lunches when the weather cooperates.
“We do picnic-style,” she said.
The students participate in a wide array of activities, including crafts, boating and archery.
Hoyt said the camp received a grant this year and was able to increase the amount of options in the boating area, including some new paddle boards.
She said an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. day camp is also available for Ashtabula County children who are 6-10 years of age.
