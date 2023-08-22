Resized_20230818_124611.jpeg

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates a three-vehicle accident Friday on North Ridge West in Geneva Township.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO | Dee McCloskey

GENEVA TOWNSHIP — A three-vehicle accident in the 6200 block of North Ridge West at 12:50 p.m. Friday resulted in minor injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

A mini-van driven by Justin Summers, 23, of Ashtabula, rear-ended a pickup driven by Jason Bradford, 44, of Ashtabula, sending Bradford’s truck into the back of a cement truck, according to reports.

Summers, who said he was distracted outside the vehicle, was cited for assured clear distance, according to OHP.

No one was seriously injured, according to OHP reports.

