JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County collected approximately 3,300 tires at a Saturday event meant to give county residents a way to dispose of old tires.
Jake Brand, director of the Ashtabula County Community Services and Planning Department, said about 420 vehicles dropped off tires.
“It was absolutely awesome,” Brand said. “We had so many positive comments, a lot of really great feedback.”
The average wait time was about three to five minutes, Brand said.
“We ask if people have used the event before, and there were a lot of first-time people, which is great,” he said.
Brand thanked the public.
“We’re always appreciative when they’re using the event responsibly, and willing to work with us,” he said. “This year was definitely a good one. Thanks again to all the volunteers we had, as well.”
The event took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said extra help was hired this year to help remove tires from people’s vehicles, and the contractor brought additional help as well. Previously, organizers relied on volunteers.
“Things went smoothly and people had a very little amount of a wait as they were going through the line,” Kozlowski said.
Kozlowski said the tire amnesty event is important.
“What this means is that we’re able to get these things out of peoples’ hands, and they’re not ending up on side streets or any number of places in the county,” he said. “Instead, we’re getting them out of here and having them disposed of properly.”
