JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas will host his 2nd Annual Bark in the Park dog festival this summer to promote dog licenses and vendors.
The event will be 4-6:30 p.m. July 20 in front of the historic county courthouse, 25 W. Jefferson St.
“The Auditor’s Office handles dog licenses for over 10,000 pups in Ashtabula County," Thomas said. "We are excited to be having this opportunity again for our local pet owners to chat with vendors and have fun, too."
Visitors to this free event will have the opportunity to check out local animal shelters and peruse previous and new vendors.
Activities will include swimming pools for dogs, sidewalk chalk, raffle baskets, music and more.
“We’re looking forward to another great day to celebrate responsible dog ownership and help local residents see great options for taking care of their pet,” Thomas said. “Everyone is invited to stop in that afternoon and visit."
Dog licenses will also be sold at the Bark in the Park. Licenses are $12 and give legal ownership and protection to an individual’s dog should they become lost or run away. Money from the licenses go to pay for the Ashtabula County Dog Warden and local shelters.
Thomas estimates there are more than 40,000 dogs in Ashtabula County, with many owners not knowing about the need or requirement for licensing.
Residents can purchase their dog license online at the auditor’s website, in person at the Auditor’s Office, at a registrar, or via mail.
Vendors or organizations interested in participating in this year's Bark in the Park should contact the Auditor’s Office at 440-576-3786 or auditor@ashtabulacounty.us.
