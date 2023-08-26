JEFFERSON — In a whirlwind of wagging tails and barking mayhem, the 2nd Annual Bark in the Park Dog License Festival unleashed a furry extravaganza Thursday afternoon outside the old courthouse.
From pint-sized pooches to all kinds of crazy canines, lots of waggles and woofs were enjoyed by all as they learned all about dog license fees and more.
“After having to reschedule the festival in July and then with questionable weather on Thursday, we just were hoping for a good time,” said Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas, whose office organizes the event. “Thankfully, it was awesome.”
The Auditors Office is responsible for licensing dogs every year, starting in December. Money from the $12 license fee is allocated to the dog warden and local animal shelters.
Thursday’s festival gave visitors and their four-legged friends the opportunity to speak with local businesses, organizations, and nonprofits who service pets. Baskets were also raffled off with proceeds benefiting the Sheriff’s K9 unit.
“We’re so thankful for the 20-plus vendors who came and the large number of the public who joined with their dogs,” Thomas said.
Western Reserve Animal Clinic provided dogs with any needed rabies vaccines.
The Auditor’s Office plans to hold this festival again next summer, possibly adding a winter event, as well.
“I want to thank our office manager, Sue Belden, for all of her hard work on this festival and the dog license program,” Thomas said. “We do our best to promote safe dog ownership and educate the public and the numbers of licenses reflect that work.”
Dog licenses are available for purchase by mail, in person, or at the auditor’s website. For questions, call 440-576-3786.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.