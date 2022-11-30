GENEVA — City council had the first reading of two ordinances that would raise city water and sewer rates, 10 percent each, over a two-year period,
The committee discussed the water rates prior to the regular meeting during a work session led by Councilman Robert Rosebrugh, who is the chairman of the utility commission.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said he provided financial information to council regarding the needs of the water system and the 10-percent rate increase was decided upon.
The first reading of the ordinance was held on Monday, and a second reading is scheduled for the first December meeting.
The rate increase will still not cover all the needs of the system, but estimated enterprise funds will cover the balance in 2023 and 2024, at which time rates will be reviewed again.
In other business:
- Rosebrugh asked Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone to review the possibility of withholding the traffic light levy for 2023.
• Varckette commended the street department for the handling of the November 17 snow storm.
- The leaf pickup is scheduled to continue as long as weather allows.
- Varckette said a new full-time recreation director has accepted the position, but is going through the hiring process at this time
- The planning commission is meeting to discuss proposed zoning code updates, and council will eventually be apprised of the changes and several public meetings held before any action taken, Varckette said.
- Council also discussed the option of “rolling over” unused city sidewalk funds to the following calendar year, to build a surplus in an attempt to meet the city’s needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.