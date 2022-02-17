ORWELL — A big dose of reality came crashing down on Grand Valley eighth graders on Thursday as they learned what it takes to pay for life’s day-to-day necessities.
The school’s annual reality-career day was held on Thursday morning with community volunteers and organizations helping the students see what life will be like when they graduate from high school.
Lisa McClain, Grand Valley Middle School Guidance Counselor, organizes the event that has been occurring in Orwell for about 15 years. She said 12 different “stations” were coordinated for the students to learn from.
The program is a partnership with the school district, the Ashtabula County Extension Office and A-Tech, McClain said.
Abbey Averill, a program assistant at the Ohio Extension Office, said all of the Ashtabula County school districts now participate in the program that was started about 20 years ago by the extension office.
She said the extension office provides as much help in designing the program as the school would like.
McClain said each of the stations has a different financial challenge that the students can learn from as they buy a car, a home or decide whether to support charity causes. Volunteers from area businesses and non-profit organizations work with the students as they learn.
Some of life’s surprises are also highlighted at a “chance” table.
“You might have an unexpected expense or you might win money,” she said.
McClain said a grant through A-Tech pays for the food and gifts for the volunteers.
“I learned about owning a house and a car and how you use money,” said Mason Kocab.
“With the money you have, you have to use it wisely. You can’t use it on foolish things,” said Harmony Gibbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.