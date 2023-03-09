Northern Coast by Elizabeth Ginn.jpg

“Northwest Coast at Dawn,” oil on canvas, by Elizabeth Ginn, is on display as part of the 2023 Women’s Show at the Ashtabula Arts Center.

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Arts Center’s 2023 Women’s Show is on display in the gallery through March 30.

A public reception and awards presentation announcing the show’s winners will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Admission to the gallery and reception is free. The juror for this year’s show is Dani Klein.

Accepted artists and works for 2023:

Tonya Hough: Three Sunflowers, Blues Bird, Visionary

Candace Barr: Druzy Daze, Moss Agate Free Form Pendant, Green Man

Jeni Lange: Payne’s Fire, Lean On Me

Angel Breeden: The Magic of Dogs

Vicky Sheldon: The Goddess, Spirit of the North

Erica Ledford: An Inch of Dust, Sleepless Nights, Ghost in Your Stereo

Gillian DiPofi: Harbor x 3

Joan E Chapman: Seaside

Amy Edixon: Special Time with Mommy

J Inky Lorain Cantrell: Acqua Viaggio

Mattie Dramis: Moon Rising, Gardenia

Ashley Sidley: Don’t Be Square

Christine Siarka: Our Lady of the Grand Garden

Maria Pirah: Faces of the City

Carol Leikala: I am my Parents’ Child, Basket 2, Dancing in the Moonlight

Micheline Guerriero: Firmly Grounded

Judy Campbell: Ashtabula Harbor View, Artist on the Wall-Artist Becca Stowell

Anna and Sam Weisend: Snail’s Pace, Growing Heart, Travelers

Kelly Koleno: Soap Pump Ceramic, Butter Dish Ceramic, Crab Vase Ceramic

Elizabeth Ginn: Northwest Coast at Dawn, Toad Study, The Elegant Black Widow

Nancy Nelson-Brotz: Jellyfish, Figure Study, Hutton Farm

Beverly Rose Joyce: Man Fishing on Bridge, Valley Sunrise

Lisa Ruschman: Indigo Bunting, Northern Black Throated Green Warbler, Northern Black Throated Blue Warbler

Julene Schwartz: The Kilimanjaro Ivory Trade

The Arts Center gallery is open to the public Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., as well as before shows and during intermission. Admission to the gallery is free. Anyone interested in purchasing art from an exhibit should see the front desk.

Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

