ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Arts Center’s 2023 Women’s Show is on display in the gallery through March 30.
A public reception and awards presentation announcing the show’s winners will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Admission to the gallery and reception is free. The juror for this year’s show is Dani Klein.
Accepted artists and works for 2023:
Tonya Hough: Three Sunflowers, Blues Bird, Visionary
Candace Barr: Druzy Daze, Moss Agate Free Form Pendant, Green Man
Jeni Lange: Payne’s Fire, Lean On Me
Angel Breeden: The Magic of Dogs
Vicky Sheldon: The Goddess, Spirit of the North
Erica Ledford: An Inch of Dust, Sleepless Nights, Ghost in Your Stereo
Gillian DiPofi: Harbor x 3
Joan E Chapman: Seaside
Amy Edixon: Special Time with Mommy
J Inky Lorain Cantrell: Acqua Viaggio
Mattie Dramis: Moon Rising, Gardenia
Ashley Sidley: Don’t Be Square
Christine Siarka: Our Lady of the Grand Garden
Maria Pirah: Faces of the City
Carol Leikala: I am my Parents’ Child, Basket 2, Dancing in the Moonlight
Micheline Guerriero: Firmly Grounded
Judy Campbell: Ashtabula Harbor View, Artist on the Wall-Artist Becca Stowell
Anna and Sam Weisend: Snail’s Pace, Growing Heart, Travelers
Kelly Koleno: Soap Pump Ceramic, Butter Dish Ceramic, Crab Vase Ceramic
Elizabeth Ginn: Northwest Coast at Dawn, Toad Study, The Elegant Black Widow
Nancy Nelson-Brotz: Jellyfish, Figure Study, Hutton Farm
Beverly Rose Joyce: Man Fishing on Bridge, Valley Sunrise
Lisa Ruschman: Indigo Bunting, Northern Black Throated Green Warbler, Northern Black Throated Blue Warbler
Julene Schwartz: The Kilimanjaro Ivory Trade
The Arts Center gallery is open to the public Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., as well as before shows and during intermission. Admission to the gallery is free. Anyone interested in purchasing art from an exhibit should see the front desk.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
