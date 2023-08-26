ASHTABULA — The 16th Annual NAZ CAR Cruise-In will roll into town in September.
The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Ridge Nazarene Church. All antique and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome.
“This year features music from Danny Pugliese and Roger Wade, free food, dash plaques, best of class medals, special displays, door prizes, a bake sale and children’s activities,” said Matt McKee, a longtime car show committee chairman. “There’s no admission to the show, but donations are always welcome.”
With nice weather, organizers expect 300 to 400 people on the grounds, he said.
The church is at 1820 South Ridge West (Route 84) in Ashtabula. For more information, contact the church at 440-992-0246, email at theridgenaz@gmail.com, or call Janet Lipps at 440-576-5418.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.