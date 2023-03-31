ASHTABULA — 13th Street Theatre’s production of “Back to the 80s” finishes its run Friday through Sunday, bringing the 2022-23 season to an end.
The show tells the story of the senior class of William Ocean High School: the romances and rivalries of the jocks, nerds, and girls next door.
It’s a campy musical ode to the decade that gave the world the Rubik’s Cube, Max Headroom, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, featuring chart-topping music by Madonna, Starship, the B52s, Katrina and the Waves, Bon Jovi, and more.
Final performances: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Advance Sale Tickets are $15 Adult, $13 Senior/Student/Military, and $11 Child 2-12. For tickets at the door, add $2.
Pay What You Can Pricing is available for all performances. Call 440-964-3396 or order online at ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Written by Neil Gooding, music by various artists, directed by Kimberly Godfrey Warren, and music directed by Debra Fleming.
The 2022-23 season of 13th Street Theatre is sponsored by Huffman-Mayer-Paolo Wealth Management Group.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.