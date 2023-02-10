1. Black History Month began as Negro History Week
2. Black students at Kent State University protested for Black History Month
3. February honors Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass
4. Black History Month themes change yearly
5. Civil Rights leaders popularized Black History Month
6. Black History Month honors prominent Black Americans
7. National organizations sponsor Black History Month
8. Countries worldwide celebrate Black History Month
9. Historically Black colleges and universities promote Black History year-round
10. Black History Month recognizes all African American experiences
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.