The Jefferson Garden Club and Boy Scout Troop 11 were two area organizations making Mother's Day a little brighter for area women.
The Jefferson Garden Club has been selling plants on Mother's Day Weekend for 40 years, said Cayce Baxley who organized the sale with other garden club members.
"The community has always really supported the sale," Baxley said.
She said the weather was a bit of a challenge this year with a cold weather spell hitting on Wednesday evening as the sale was to get started on Thursday at Giddings Park in Jefferson.
"People are asking when to plant and I've been telling them July 4," Baxley said with a laugh.
Christie Lyons and her 2-year-old Kennedy visited the park seeking some plants.
"This is our first time. We will be back," she said while returning a cart after pulling the plants to her vehicle late Saturday morning.
Baxley said the club had 600 plants to sale. She said this was the first time the club had plants that suffered some cold-weather damage.
"It wasn't supposed to get that cold on Wednesday," she said.
Baxley said the club gets their trees from Tree Time in Jefferson, hanging plants from Urban Group in Burton and annuals from Middle Ridge Gardens in Madison.
The event helps a variety of philanthropic ventures in the Jefferson area and on the national landscape.
"We pay for all the hanging baskets in the village," Baxley said.
She said the club also provides 80 Christmas wreaths each year, provides landscaping at a variety of Jefferson area locations and gives a scholarship for an area student to name a few of the ventures the club does annually.
Baxley said the club also gives to national garden club programs.
Kingsville Township Boy Scout Troop 11 also set up shop Saturday on the south end of the park located at the intersection of Main Street and Route 193 in Kingsville Township.
"We sold 300 baskets [Friday]," said Mike Corbitt, scoutmaster of the troop.
He said the troop had two locations on Friday, but consolidated to one on Saturday.
"The proceeds go directly to our local scouts and they use it for summer camp or camping equipment," he said.
Corbitt said the troop will be attending Beaumont Boy Scout Camp in Morgan Township, a hike in the Alleghenies and a trip to Laurel Canyon in Pennsylvania if all goes to plan.
