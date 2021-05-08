CONNEAUT — Joy and sadness combined for friends and family of Arnulf "Arnie" Esterer, who was celebrated for his commitment to wine creation and the Ashtabula County community on Saturday afternoon.
Esterer died in October of 2020 at the age of 88. He committed much of his life to the community and the importance of wine in daily life.
The "Founder's Day" program started late Saturday morning with temperatures still in the high 40s. Many of the people attending the event shared memorable stories about Esterer's life.
"He taught me to ski," said Arlene Rice of Jefferson.
She said her family attended many of the events sponsored by Esterer and his Markko Vineyard.
Rice said Esterer had the remarkable ability to make you feel like you were his best friend.
Esterer bought the property in 1968 after serving as a captain in the U.S. Navy and turned it into Markko Vineyard. He always emphasized the importance of wine "as a food."
"This is a celebration. It's his birthday celebration and commitment that we are going to move into the future [as a winery]," said David Esterer.
He said his father was deeply committed to the importance of wine and its connection to food.
"He felt very strongly that the wine enhanced the flavor of the food and vice versa," David Esterer said.
"We want to continue in the same style of wine; changing as little as possible.".
Dave grew up at the winery with his brothers Paul and Andrew and sister Katherine Esterer Miller.
"I was 5 when we moved here in 1969," he said.
"It's emotional," said Paul Esterer of the day of celebration tinged with the sadness of losing his father.
He said many workers and community members have supported the winery for decades.
Paul Esterer said the family "management team" is committed to continuing the winery in a way that his father would be proud. He said the vineyard hired Lauren Fiala as wine maker.
He said his father would be proud that they hired a regionally known female "rising star" to continue his mission. Todd Stevenson has also been hired as the vineyard manager.
Paul Esterer said it will take eight people to complete the tasks he did and another 10 to match his charisma. He also credited Kate Esterer, Arnie's former wife, for all her work in the family and the vineyard for more than 30 years.
Dozens of people attended the event that included wine, appetizers and music. The winery is open four to five days a week and hours are posted on the Markko Vineyard website.
