AUSTIN, Texas — Father and son began throwing the shot put in the same grade, but took different paths to athletic glory.
Mike “Mick” Shoaf started
in seventh grade at Grand Valley High School and continued through high school, throwing more than 55 feet and earning a spot in the Ashtabula County Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame.
The main focus of his athletic activity was football where he excelled on the gridiron and played for Ohio State from 1987-1991.
“I was a football player throwing the shot put, but he’s [his son, Mike] a track athlete that played football,” Shoaf said during the 2023 Division I Outdoor Track & Field NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas on Wednesday night.
Mike competed for Notre Dame on Wednesday, and placed 16th with a best toss of which 19.11m (62-8.50), which qualified for All American honorable mention.
Arizona’s Jordan Geist won the shot put competition at 21.06m (69-1.25).
Shoaf advanced to the nationals by finishing ninth in the shot put (18.94m) during the East Regional Preliminary in Jacksonville, Florida at the end of May.
He also won the event during the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships.
Shoaf said his son had
success in the shot put and decided that would be his best route for college
athletics.
He said Mike decided to go to Notre Dame to throw the shot put and hammer and the experience has worked for everyone.
“He liked the school, he liked the coaches,” Shoaf said.
The younger Shoaf recently graduated from Notre Dame, but will be able to return for a fifth year of competition because of the extra year allowed athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shoaf said his son earned a degree and will working
on a masters degree in the fall with the opportunity to compete one more time in indoor and outdoor track and field.
Shoaf has earned three trips to the national championships and one to the indoor competition.
With another year of competition, the opportunity to move up at the national meets next year.
“It would be nice if he could get on the podium,” Shoaf said.
Shoaf got his start with long time GV track coach Ron Chutas.
“He was a great coach,” he said.
Shoaf said Chutas and former GV football coach Jim Henson opened up him up to the weightlifting possibilities that eventually helped lead him to big time football.
He is presently the superintendent of Rocky River School District, but was able to help his son’s shot put skills at Rocky River High School.
“I helped him a lot
in high school,” Shoaf said.
Shoaf has also spent a lot of time on the road following his son’s career from Lousiville to Albuquerque.
Shoaf hopes to add one more trip as the NCAA tournament is scheduled for Eugene, Oregon during the first week of June 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.