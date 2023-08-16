The Grand Valley football team will seek to make a movement forward in the Chagrin Valley Division Valley Division this season.
The Mustangs wlll compete against Berkshire, Kirtland, Cardinal, Crestwood and Harvey in the Valley Division. The CVC added Conneaut, Jefferson and Madison starting this season.
“Our goal is to always win a conference championship,” GV fifth-year coach Clint Nims said. “We enjoy playing Kirtland. We’ve had some success in the past. We hope to be physical, make the playoffs and make a deep run.”
GV hasn’t reached the playoff since 2017.
Last season, the Mustangs finished 2-8 overall, 1-5 in the conference.
“We were in games last year, but have to play complete games,” Nims said.
In Week 4 vs. Berkshire, GV rallied from a 28-0 deficit, but eventually fell 49-36.
The Mustangs trailed Cardinal 14-6 at halftime, before the Huskies took over in the second half to post a 34-13 win in Week 7.
Against Rootstown in Week 8, GV drew within 14-7 entering the fourth quarter. But the Rovers had a 13-6 advantage in the final period and won 27-13.
And the Mustangs took a 21-20 lead over Crestwood in the fourth quarter in Week 9, however, the Red Devils tallied a TD and 2-point conversion for a 27-21 victory.
“I think we opened up some eyes with the things we’re capable of,” Nims said. “We hope the things we’re doing will allow to get over that hump.”
GV opens the 2023 season with four straight road games, playing at Conneaut, Edgewood, Pymatuning Valley and Beachwood. After home contests against Wickliffe and Kirtland, the Mustangs are at Harvey, home vs. Cardinal, at Berkshire and host Crestwood to close the regular season.
The Mustangs have two new coaches this season.
Frank Hall, a former head coach at Lakeside and assistant at perennial power Chardon, is the offensive coordinator. Hall is also GV’s Athletic Director.
“It’s not often you add a coach from a state team,” Nims said. “He’s been awesome as an offensive coordinator and as AD. I think he will definitely help us out.”
In addition, Russ Bell comes onboard to coach the offensive line.
QUARTERBACK
Veteran signal-caller Nate Boiarski graduated.
Nims said junior Sammy Goforth is in line to take over under center.
“He saw a little bit of action last season,” Nims said of Goforth. “He’s a traditional QB, but can also run. Sammy’s leadership has been excellent. The most important thing is he’s bringing people with him. He makes sure the guys know what they are doing.”
Sophomore Mason Kocab and freshman Carter Turk are also working at quarterback.
RUNNING BACK
Seniors Kamden Cottrell and Robert Rogers and juniors John Foss-Peters and Andrew Soltis are the main players in the backfield.
Cottrell rushed for 218 yards last season.
“Kam is a jack-of-all-trades player, and Robert, we’ll move him around,” Nims said.
WIDE RECEIVER
Rogers, who qualified to the Division III state high jump competition in early June, flourished at catching the ball in 2022.
The Division VI third-team All-Ohio receiver caught 56 passes for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
Senior Jerry Schultz also figures to get time at receiver.
Senior Aidan Baker provides depth at the receiver position.
TIGHT END
Sophomore Blake Taylor has moved over from right guard. Junior Nick Krieg is another option at tight end.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Sophomore Austin Miller and junior David Utt are returning at tackle and guard, respectively.
Freshman Max Thirion is working at tackle; seniors Trevor Mullen and Gage Kundrat, sophomore Kyle Mullett and freshman Kingston Barnes are rotating at guard and freshman Bryce Meeker is at center.
DEFENSIVE LINE
The names will be familiar in stopping the opposition. Mullen, Krieg, Mullett, Taylor and Miller are slated to play on the line.
Mullen recorded 2.5 sacks and caused three fumbles in the 2022 season.
LINEBACKER
Cottrell, seniors
Conner Sullivan and Tanner Lee, junior
Braden Hart and Soltis are working at
linebacker.
“Cottrell and Sullivan are providing leadership,” Nims said.
Cottrell had 55 tackles last season.
SECONDARY
Baker, sophomore
Joe Montgomery, Foss-Peters and Goforth are slated to play at cornerback.
Rogers, senior Hunter Hayes, sophomore Lane Gallagher and Turk figure to be safeties. Rogers led the team with 86 tackles this season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Goforth is projected to
punt, while Schultz and Foss-Peters are kicking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.