JEFFERSON — Action was taken to move projects forward at Metroparks properties during a Wednesday night board meeting.
The Metroparks recently hosted a ribbon cutting for the Rock Creek Connector, a new section of the Western Reserve Greenway Trail.
Board President Marie Lane said previously, anyone utilizing the trail would have to take a detour onto the road for a short distance before rejoining the trail.
“So it wasn’t a continuous, smooth, paved trail that it is now,” Lane said. “Terry Berkey, a former board member, former board president, was so dedicated to getting that section, and really worked with the manager of currently what’s Real Alloy.”
The property has changed hands multiple times, and the current manager of the property worked well with the Metroparks to allow the connector to be completed.
“So it’s just a smooth, continuous paved trail, as opposed to having to, between Station Street and Water, having to go off-[trail] and be exposed to the traffic, as opposed to staying on a continuous path,” Lane said.
At Wednesday’s board meeting, Metroparks board members voted to extend a contract with Koski Construction, to give them additional time to complete a slight widening of the connector, Lane said.
In other business:
• The Metroparks board approved a pair of resolutions regarding work at Red Brook Metropark.
The first increased the budget for work on the former pro shop at Red Brook Metorpark by $25,000.
There are three items that are the next things that need to be approved, Metroparks Operations Manager Brett Bellas said.
“By approving (this), it gives me the ability to keep the project moving a lot faster,” Bellas said.
The second resolution approved paying about $11,000 to pay for unexpected issues that have been discovered during work on the building, Bellas said.
• The board approved conducting an archaeology survey at Turkey Creek Metropark. Metroparks Office Administrator Antoinette Swegheimer said the survey would be necessary if the Metroparks would receive any grants to put in trails or parking.
“We know that something existed up there at one point, so I believe we have to do this,” she said.
A similar survey recently took place at Red Brook Metropark.
