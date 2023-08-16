There were two things that hindered the Saint John football team a year ago.
One was a lack of experience and two was a lack of size and strength.
From a quarterback who had spent the previous season as guard on the offensive line to freshman starting, to players that had no previous playing experience but learning multiple positions, the Heralds had a lot to overcome.
The bad news was just two wins. The good news though is Saint John has most of those players back — with a year of experience as well a year stronger.
“Last they were all kind of green,” Heralds coach Bob Dlwgosh said in reference to the team’s inexperience. “This year, they’ve all gotten bigger, they’ve all gotten stronger, they’ve all gotten a bit faster and you can really see the difference that year of experience has made.”
The Heralds have just one senior on the roster, but 16 players back that saw significant playing time a year ago.
Dlwgosh said that this summer has been one of the best as far as attendance and offseason workouts go in the past nine years that he was with the program.
The Heralds like most any Division VII program will have their share of struggles with roster size and depth.
This season, the schedule pairs them with more schools similar in size than in the past. Even so, Dlwgosh said that is an excuse his program can’t settle for if they want to go where they want to go.
“It’s always difficult when the opposition has a deeper roster, that’s reality” he said. “But the other reality is if we want to compete in the NAC [Northeastern Athletic Conference] for a championship, we have to suck it up. We have to get as physical as those other schools. I think we’re headed in that direction.”
Offensively, Saint John will spread a defense out, but the Heralds are also looking to establish a physical ground attack more than anything.
Last year’s starting quarterback Vin Narducci, a sophomore, returns along with a couple of talented athletes in the backfield — juniors Ryan Williams and Sully Twining. Junior Will Anderson will also be in the backfield as well as a lot of other places on the field.
Up front, the Heralds graduated their starting center from a year ago, but returned three guys that started as freshmen a year ago, along with the lone senior Henry (Hank) Wagner.
Being able to run the football was a problem a year ago and a must this year, according to Dlwgosh.
On the outside, Anderson is one of the best athletes on the team and could generate excitement anytime he touches the ball. He’ll bounce around from the tailback position to slot receiver.
Sophomore Donald Crawford will see some time at tight end. Freshman John Miller and Emanuele Fantozzi are slated to play wide receiver.
Saint John plays no schools larger than Division V this season until going against Lincoln West, a DIII program, the final week of the regular season.
The Heralds play at Chalker in Week 5, before playing four straight NAC games.
More experience and more physical growth and strength are reasons for Herald fans to be optimistic about improvement in 2023, but a bigger picture is also coming into focus.
With the increased enrollment this fall, Saint John has good numbers out for its junior high program and will also have a couple of youth teams taking the fields.
Still, Dlwgosh knows everyone on his current varsity roster is now ready to turn in some results.
“I think it would be huge for our kids,” he said. “They know we’ve put in the work and they know what we’ve grown to do.”
QUARTERBACK
Narducci is back with a year of experience under his belt. A year ago, his first time at that position, he completed around 49 percent of his passes for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns.
According to Dlwgosh, he made some mistakes, but that had a lot to do with some of the situations he was in. This summer, Narducci has shown huge strides in his footwork and throwing motion. There will be a lot expected of him this season.
Freshman John Miller played well at the junior high level and will be the backup.
RUNNING BACK
Sully Twining may not have the size of your typical power runner, but he can still get going downhill. Williams is bruiser at fullback. A year ago he rushed for 111 yards on 36 carries. He also had 12 receptions for 64 yards.
He’ll be complimented in the backfield by Anderson at tailback, a player who has athletic ability to make something happen every time he touches the ball. Anderson will also see time at wide receiver.
WIDE RECEIVER
With the expected improvement in the running game, the Heralds are expecting to be more efficient through the air.
A year ago, Anderson grabbed 33 receptions for 410 yards including four touchdowns. He’ll be joined by sophomore Anthony Severino, who caught 12 passes for 150 yards last season. There will also be other players lining up in the receiver spots.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Wagner is the only true senior and will definitely be a two-way starter. Elsewhere in the trenches, the Heralds are still young but not necessarily inexperienced. Three sophomores are expected to start, but all three have ten varsity games under their belts.
Sophomores Frankie Dubsky is slated to start at center, and Milo Twinning also returns.
Sophomores Dalton Nellis and Anthony Petrochello and junior Joe Piccirillo are also linemen. A couple of newcomers include sophomore Carlos Aguinaga, who has looked good playing football for the first time, and freshman, Jack Malinowski played well in junior high a year ago.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Williams and Piccirillo will be coming off the edge. On the inside, Nellis is expected to be a regular. The Heralds have much better depth up front than a year ago and will rotate several players in and out.
LINEBACKER
Williams and Sully Twining will anchor the defense from their inside linebacker spots. Williams has always had the physicality, this year he has increased football IQ. Dubsky and freshman Issac Lopez will also see time at linebacker.
SECONDARY
Anderson and Severino will get the call at safety. Several young players will also see time in the secondary. Freshman Andrew Miller and Lopez are among other candidates who are slated to see action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.